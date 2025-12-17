Adams (knee/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game at Seattle, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams missed Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's practice due to a lingering hamstring injury and a new knee issue, which seemingly will combine to force his first absence of the campaign. His status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming he's inactive, the Rams will be banking on some combination of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith to work alongside top WR Puka Nacua.