Rams' Davante Adams: Doubtful for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams (knee/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game at Seattle, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams missed Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's practice due to a lingering hamstring injury and a new knee issue, which seemingly will combine to force his first absence of the campaign. His status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming he's inactive, the Rams will be banking on some combination of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith to work alongside top WR Puka Nacua.
More News
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Sitting out walk-through practice•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Deemed 'week-to-week'•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Could miss Thursday's game•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Hurts hamstring against Lions•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Active as expected Sunday•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Still expected to suit up Sunday•