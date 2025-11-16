Adams, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against Seattle due to an oblique injury, is likely to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This report seems to confirm Rams coach Sean McVay's statement Friday morning that Adams is expected to play. The veteran wideout missed practice Wednesday but was able to log limited sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting that his oblique issue isn't debilitating. If Adams does indeed participate in the big NFC West clash, he'll look to extend a three-game streak of getting into the end zone.