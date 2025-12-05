Adams (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday at Arizona, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen how the Rams list Adams on their final injury report. His return to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests Adams is on track to play. He played through hamstring, back and oblique injuries earlier this season, without ever missing a game or finishing with fewer than five targets or 35 snaps. He's also scored touchdowns in nine of 12 games, including each of the last six (with multiple TDs in four of those).