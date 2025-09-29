Adams (hamstring) finished with four receptions on six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Adams got in a limited practice on Friday and overcame a questionable tag from a hamstring injury in order to suit up for Sunday's tilt. This wound up benefiting fantasy managers greatly after the veteran superstar cashed in his third receiving touchdown in as many weeks in the waning moments of the first half. Puka Nacua (13-170-1) stole the show offensively, but Adams has been producing strong numbers operating as the No. 2 option for the Rams this season. The 32-year-old Adams will carry a 17-269-3 receiving line into Thursday's home matchup against the 49ers in Week 5.