Adams said Tuesday that he feels rejuvenated with the Rams, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Adams had a nice run for fantasy purposes with the Jets last season, but he caught just 58.8 percent of his targets in 11 games, relying on massive volume (114 targets) and touchdowns (seven) rather than per-target efficiency. That was also the case for most of his time in Las Vegas, where he caught 100 of 180 targets (55.6 percent) in 2022 and 103 of 175 targets (58.9 percent) in 2024. He'll likely have a higher catch rate but less target volume after joining the Rams on a two-year contract, now sharing an offense with QB Matthew Stafford and WR Puka Nacua. Positive reports from June minicamp don't erase concerns about age-related decline for the 32-year-old Adams, but there's an opportunity for impressive production if he still has juice, potentially playing for a good team for the first time since he was traded away from Green Bay after the 2021 campaign.