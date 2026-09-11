Adams secured three of six targets for 26 yards during the Rams' 27-7 Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

The veteran receiver's final line underscores the kind of game it was for the Rams' air attack, which netted only 168 yards overall. Adams' numbers, modest as they were, still enabled him to tie for second in receptions while also checking in as the runner-up in both receiving yards and targets for Los Angeles. The only game during Adams' debut campaign in L.A. last year in which he generated a lower stat line was a Week 11 win over the Seahawks, when his only catch went for a one-yard touchdown, and he should have a chance to put together a more voluminous line during a Week 2 home matchup against the Giants on Monday night, Sept. 21.