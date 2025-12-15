Adams (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.

Adams pulled up lame and fell down while running a deep route in the fourth quarter. He went to the locker room shortly afterward, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Adams presumably aggravated the hamstring injury that cut into his practice participation throughout the week and had the veteran wide receiver listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game. Prior to getting injured, Adams caught four of nine targets for 71 yards.