Adams (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Sean McVay asserted during Week 18 prep that the Rams expected to play their healthy starters, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, but Adams isn't among those names for the team's regular-season finale as he tends to a lingering hamstring injury. However, Adams was listed as limited both Thursday and Friday, displaying some progress ahead of the playoffs. He'll aim to put an end to a three-game absence in the wild-card round.