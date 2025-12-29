Adams (hamstring) is listed as inactive Monday at Atlanta.

The Rams will continue to keep Adams on the shelf due to his lingering left hamstring injury, seemingly with getting him healthy ahead of the playoffs in mind. He'll have one more chance to play in the regular season this coming Sunday against the Cardinals, but his odds to actually suit up in that contest are unknown at this time. With Adams sidelined for a second straight game Monday, Puka Nacua will continue to be the focal point of Los Angeles' passing attack, with WRs Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell also on hand for snaps and potential targets.