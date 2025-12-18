Adams (knee/hamstring) is listed as inactive Thursday at Seattle.

Considering Adams didn't practice this week due to a lingering hamstring injury and a new knee issue and then was listed as doubtful for Week 16 action, this comes as no surprise. With Adams sidelined for the first time this season, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will be the wide receivers available to work alongside clear-cut top option Puka Nacua. Adams' next chance to suit up is Monday, Dec. 29 in Atlanta.