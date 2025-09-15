Adams recorded six receptions on 13 targets for 106 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Titans.

Adams led the Rams' pass catchers in targets and receiving yards, thanks in large part to long catches of 33 and 26 yards. He also recorded his first touchdown as a Ram on a 16-yard connection to the back corner of the end zone midway through the fourth quarter. Adams showed strong rapport with Matthew Stafford, which should bode well for his production moving forward, though he and the Rams will face a tough matchup against the Eagles in Week 3.