Rams' Davante Adams: Limited in practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
When coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that Adams wouldn't practice to begin Week 14 prep, he added that the veteran wide receiver was among a group of banged-up Rams that are expected to be available Sunday at Arizona. Adams then told Nate Atkins of The Athletic on Thursday that his left hamstring issue happened early this past Sunday at Carolina, a contest in which he hauled in four of five targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Adams has a designation going into the weekend.
More News
-
Rams' Davante Adams: DNP due to hamstring issue•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Two more scores in Sunday's loss•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Posts 27th multi-TD game of career•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Scores on lone Week 11 catch•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Rams' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday•