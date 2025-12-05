Adams (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

When coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that Adams wouldn't practice to begin Week 14 prep, he added that the veteran wide receiver was among a group of banged-up Rams that are expected to be available Sunday at Arizona. Adams then told Nate Atkins of The Athletic on Thursday that his left hamstring issue happened early this past Sunday at Carolina, a contest in which he hauled in four of five targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Adams has a designation going into the weekend.