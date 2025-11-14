Adams (oblique) was limited at practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Adams made an early exit from this past Sunday's victory at San Francisco with a back injury that eventually was reclassified as an oblique issue. Despite Adams not practicing Wednesday, coach Sean McVay relayed to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com that the Rams expect the 12th-year pro to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Adams thus has taken a step in the right direction to do so as of Thursday, but Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he has a designation ahead of Week 11 action.