Adams (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

This marks Adams' first on-field work since Week 15 prep as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. While his ability to practice is a notable sign in his recovery, he isn't expected to be available Sunday against the Cardinals, as coach Sean McVay told Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register on Wednesday. In the end, the Rams can make a ruling on his status for Week 18 on Friday's practice report.