Adams finished with four receptions on six targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Adams finally looked healthy in the conference championship round after suffering an injury to his hamstring in Week 15 of the regular season. The 32-year-old superstar finished with a catch rate north of 50 percent for the first time in three starts this postseason while also registering his first playoff score as a member of the Rams. Adams had a renaissance year with Los Angeles in 2025, finishing the regular season with 14 touchdown receptions in as many appearances, tying the second-highest mark of his storied 13-year career. The Rams' passing offense should have a similar makeup in 2026 with QB Matthew Stafford under center and Puka Nacua and Adams starring on the outside.