Adams didn't suit up for any of the Rams' three-game preseason schedule.

After logging at least 1,000 receiving yards six times in seven seasons between 2018 and 2024, Adams put together just 789 such yards in his age-33 campaign last year over 14 regular-season games, though he did miss three contest due to a hamstring injury. He salvaged his season with an NFL-leading 14 touchdown catches, displaying an incredible rapport with QB Matthew Stafford. With the Rams' top WR, Puka Nacua, still tending to psoas soreness a week before the team's Week 1 matchup with the 49ers next Thursday, Sept. 10, Adams effectively could be Stafford's No. 1 target out of the gate if Nacua isn't 100 percent.