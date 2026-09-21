Adams will serve as the Rams' No. 1 WR on Monday versus the Giants with Puka Nacua (hip) inactive, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Nacua showed up on the Rams' injury report Friday as a non-participant due to a hip injury and sat out again Saturday before the team termed him questionable for Week 2 action. He began trending the wrong way to play as the weekend went on, though, and now that Nacua is officially out, Adams should have unfettered access to passes from QB Matthew Stafford on Monday. In the one game in which Nacua missed last season (Week 7 at Jacksonville), Adams took full advantage of his eight targets, turning them into five catches for 35 yards and three touchdowns.