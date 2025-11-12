Coach Sean McVay said Adams (oblique) won't practice Wednesday, but the Rams expect the veteran wide receiver to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Adams initially was diagnosed with a back injury after he pulled up while running a route in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win at San Francisco. Afterward, McVay clarified that Adams instead sustained an oblique issue but could have returned if the game had been in question, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Adams may need to mix into drills at some point Thursday or Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Week 11 action.