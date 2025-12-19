Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Adams is unlikely to return for Week 17 against the Falcons on Monday, Dec. 29, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

While unlikely to contribute during the most important part of the fantasy season, Adams may be back in time for the crucial portion of his own team's campaign (the playoffs). Thursday's loss at Seattle may end up decreasing the incentive to rush Adams back for Week 18, depending on the outcome of various games for the Seahawks/Rams/49ers over the next couple of weeks.