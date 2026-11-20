With regard to the availability of Adams (hamstring) -- who remains on IR -- head coach Sean McVay said Friday "we'll take it a week at a time" with the wideout, while adding that he doesn't "think he's ready quite yet," Zach Edwards of the Rams' official site reports.

There was some hope that the veteran pass catcher could be back after the Rams' Week 11 bye, but while McVay indicated that Adams has "been attacking his rehab like crazy, and is excited to be able to get back out there," he acknowledged a return on his part for the team's Nov. 25 game against Green Bay isn't in the cards. With that in mind, McVay said "there is a possibility for (him to return for the) game after the Packers." As a result, Dec. 3 against the Chiefs would be Adams' next chance to return to a WR corps that will be without Puka Nacua, who will undergo MCL surgery and is out for "a couple months." In the meantime, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith are the team's healthy WRs during the top duo's ongoing absence.