Coach Sean McVay noted Friday that Adams (hamstring) isn't expected to practice this weekend, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Regarding the looming practice status of Adams, who is on IR and last played in Week 6 -- McVay said Friday, "we're not quite there yet." On the plus side, Beacham relays that the Rams -- who are on bye this week -- are still hopeful Adams will be ready re-take the field next week. The veteran pass-catcher's availability gains added import going forward, following Friday's report that fellow starting WR Puka Nacua is on track to miss a couple of months after undergoing an MCL procedure.