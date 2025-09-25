Adams (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Adams hasn't practiced so far during Week 4 prep due to what coach Sean McVay has termed a sore hamstring, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. McVay also isn't concerned about Adams' availability for Sunday's game against the Colts, but ultimately Friday's injury report will unveil if the wide receiver has a designation entering the weekend.