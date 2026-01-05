Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Adams (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Panthers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Adams ended up missing the final three games of the regular season due to a lingering left hamstring injury, but the Rams held him out in part to ensure that he would be closer to 100 percent for the postseason. The veteran wideout demonstrated some tangible signs of progress ahead of Week 18, as he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. Adams should be ready to handle a full load of snaps in the playoff opener.