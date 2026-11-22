Adams (hamstring) has an "outside chance" to return from injured reserve for the Rams' Week 13 matchup with the Chiefs but is more likely to be activated around mid-December, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams have seemingly discounted the possibility of Adams coming off IR for a Wednesday matchup with the Packers in Week 12, while a Week 13 return is more plausible but still sounds like a "long shot," according to Rapoport. Instead, the Rams' Week 14 game against the 49ers on Dec. 13 would appear to be the most realistic target for Adams' return, especially since Los Angeles will effectively have a "mini-bye" ahead of that contest following its Thursday night matchup with Kansas City on Dec. 3. Whenever he's reinstated from IR, Adams should be in store for heavy target shares in the Rams' remaining games after star wideout Puka Nacua (knee) underwent season-ending MCL surgery earlier this week.