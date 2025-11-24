Adams finished with five receptions on eight targets for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 34-7 blowout win over Tampa Bay.

Adams suffered a couple of uncharacteristic drops on Sunday Night Football, but fantasy managers can look past that fact after he converted a pair of successful touchdown grabs in the win. It was the 27th time over the course of the superstar's illustrious career that he has scored multiple touchdowns in a single game, good for seventh all-time among receivers in league history. The 32-year-old has now scored in five consecutive appearances, producing multiple trips to the end zone in three out of those five outings. The NFL's league leader in receiving touchdowns (12) will look to add to the gap between he and Amon-Ra St. Brown (eight) when Adams and the Rams visit the Panthers next Sunday.