Adams (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit, but he's expected to play, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Adams has been managing the same hamstring injury since September without ever missing a game, but there was perhaps some concern this week after he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. It sounds like the Rams may not share that concern, but they're still give Adams an injury designation, which means his fantasy managers need to keep an eye on the situation this weekend, heading into a 4:25 p.m. kickoff Sunday.