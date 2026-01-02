Adams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he'll play his starters even if the result of Saturday's Seahawks-49ers matchup renders the Rams' contest meaningless in terms of playoff seeding. Adams could be an exception, of course, but it's at least clear he's making progress. He returned to practice Thursday and managed back-to-back limited sessions to close out the week.