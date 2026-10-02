Adams will serve as the Rams' WR2 against the Eagles on Sunday after Puka Nacua (hip) was cleared to play, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

After a quiet Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia, Adams has put together a 15-332-2 receiving line (23 targets) over the Rams' last two games in the absence of Nacua. The latter does not carry an injury designation for Week 4, though Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com relays that the Rams are still figuring out what kind of snap count that Nacua will operate under in his return. Given that, Adams still figures to be a top target for Matthew Stafford in the passing game, particularly in the red zone, where Adams has thrived for his entire NFL career.