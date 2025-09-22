Adams recorded three receptions on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles.

Adams beat Cooper DeJean deep down the left sideline late in the first quarter for a 44-yard touchdown. That accounted for the majority of Adams' production on the day, as Puka Nacua overshadowed him. While Nacua's role in the offense is likely to take some of the upside away from Adams, he has at least eight targets in all three of his games with the Rams.