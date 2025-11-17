Adams (oblique) caught one of eight targets for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Seahawks.

Adams suited up after getting banged up in the fourth quarter of the Rams' previous game, and he secured his league-leading 10th touchdown catch on a one-yard pass in the first quarter against the Seahawks. That was his only reception of the game as Matthew Stafford threw for just 130 yards. The veteran wide receiver's chemistry with Stafford in goal-line situations has been on full display during Adams' four-game, seven-touchdown streak. Adams will try to extend his scoring streak in Week 12 against a Buccaneers defense that just allowed 44 points to the Bills.