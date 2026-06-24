Rams' Davante Adams: Set to combine with Nacua again

While Puka Nacua and Adams remain entrenched atop the Rams' WR depth chart, Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated relays that slotting behind the top duo is up for grabs.

As Cameron DaSilva of usatoday.com notes, the Rams approach the coming season with reigning NFL MVP (QB Matthew Stafford) set to continue working with the quality WR duo of Nacua, who led the league in receiving yards per game (107.2 ) and Adams, who caught the most TD (14) passes of any player in 2025. Per Grisak, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith are in line to compete for the Rams' WR3 job this summer, with Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels also vying for slotting. While the team reportedly mulled the possibility of moving Adams earlier this offseason, the veteran wideout was retained, and the 33-year-old thus figures to remain busy in 2026, operating in what should be a top-heavy Los Angeles passing attack.