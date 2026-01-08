Adams (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game at Carolina, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Adams thus has been cleared for his first game action since Week 15, when he aggravated a hamstring injury. Prior to missing the final three contests of the regular season, the wideout was a TD machine, racking up 14 such catches, which ended up leading the entire NFL. While fellow WR Puka Nacua still dominates the attention of QB Matthew Stafford, Adams' red-zone prowess will be key as the Rams open the postseason.