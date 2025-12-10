Coach Sean McVay said Adams missed Wednesday's walkthrough to rest his hamstring, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Adams also was listed as a DNP last Wednesday before getting back on the field as limited Thursday and logging a full practice Friday, thereby clearing him for Week 14 action. His TD streak came to an end this past Sunday in Arizona, which marked his first outing without an end-zone visit since Week 6. Considering McVay's comment, Adams likely will follow a similar practice regimen this week, especially with two games in five days between Weeks 15 and 16.