Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Adams (hamstring) won't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Tuesday's session marks the only on-field workout of the week for the Rams, who won't hold any traditional practices in advance of Thursday's game against the Seahawks. While Adams' absence Tuesday is thus notable, McVay said that he hasn't ruled the veteran wideout from playing Thursday. If the Rams elect to list Adams as questionable following the release of Wednesday's injury report, his availability could end up coming down to a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.