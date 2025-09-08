Adams had four receptions on eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Texans.

Adams finished second in targets, receptions and receiving yards in a successful debut for the Rams after inking a two-year, $46 million deal this past offseason. The 32-year-old's poor catch rate (50 percent) could be attributed to lack of preseason reps with Matthew Stafford while the QB dealt with an ailing back. Adams' pursuit of a sixth straight 1,000-yard receiving season continues in a road tilt against the Titans next Sunday.