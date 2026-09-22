Adams secured eight of 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday night.

With Puka Nacua (hip) inactive, Adams entered the contest projected for an elevated workload, but the veteran wideout exceeded expectations in a spectacular primetime showing. Adams set the tone for a dominant performance early via a 31-yard touchdown reception over the middle late in the first quarter. He'd go on to add an 11-yard scoring grab just past the midway point of the third quarter, and Adams' reception, receiving yardage and target totals all comfortably paced the Rams on the night. The breakout effort was in stark contrast to Adams' quiet three-catch Week 1 tally, but he draws a tough Week 3 assignment on the road against the Broncos on Sunday night.