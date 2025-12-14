Adams (hamstring), who is officially questionable to face the Lions on Sunday, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday this week but logged a limited session Friday. Though he entered the weekend deemed questionable to suit up, coach Sean McVay expressed optimism Friday that the star wideout would be able to give it a go, and that looks like it will indeed be the case. Adams could be in for a big game against a Lions defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points to wideouts this season.