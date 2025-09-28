Adams (hamstring) remains listed as questionable but is set to play Sunday against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said prior to Friday's practice that Adams was trending toward playing Sunday despite taking a questionable tag into the weekend, and the wideout's outlook seemingly hasn't changed coming out of the team's final Week 4 practice session. Fowler notes, however, that the Rams intend to be "smart" with Adams, so while the veteran receiver isn't expected to face major restrictions, he could be subject to a slight reduction in his snap count. Through his first three games with the Rams, Adams has been highly productive as the No. 2 pass-game option behind Puka Nacua, accruing a 13-213-2 receiving line on 29 targets.