Adams had two receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Bears in the divisional round.

Adams suffered an injury scare on his first reception of the contest when he left the game briefly to be examined in the medical tent. The star wideout was able to return without issue and tacked on an additional catch before the Rams settled the playoff tilt in overtime. A bum hamstring cost the 32-year-old the final three games of the regular season, so it was a positive sign to see him finish the contest on the field with his teammates. Adams was active for one game against Seattle in Week 11 of the regular season, finishing that contest with one reception for a one-yard touchdown. Despite the miniscule sample size, if healthy, Adams should be treated as a top WR against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.