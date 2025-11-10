Adams suffered a back injury during Sunday's game at San Francisco, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Adams pulled up while running a route early in the fourth quarter and now is questionable to return. If he's unable to do so, he'll finish Week 10 action with six catches (on eight targets) for 77 yards and one touchdown, extending his TD streak to three straight contests in the process. The Rams will roll with Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith at wide receiver in the short term.