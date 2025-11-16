Adams (oblique) is listed as active Sunday versus the Seahawks.

Adams initially was diagnosed with a back injury when he departed last Sunday's win at San Francisco in the fourth quarter. Coach Sean McVay told Nate Atkins of The Athletic afterward that Adams instead was dealing with an oblique issue but could have returned if the game was in question. When McVay told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com that Adams wouldn't practice Wednesday, he also said that he expected the veteran wide receiver to be available for Week 11 action. McVay relayed the same thing to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com on Friday, and back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday ended up being enough for Adams to suit up this weekend. Adams will be taking on a Seattle defense Sunday that has allowed the 20th-most catches (102) to opposing WRs but only 6.3 YPT (second in the NFL) in nine games this season.