Adams agreed to a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams' deal includes $26 million in guaranteed salary, per Rapoport, which may make it easy for the Rams to move on from him after the 2025 season if they so choose. The 32-year-old was released by the Jets in a salary-shedding move last Tuesday and was seen as perhaps the top available wide receiver ahead of the free-agent negotiating window starting Monday. Adams recorded 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 regular-season games split between the Raiders (three) and Jets (11) in 2024, and he has totaled over 1,000 yards in all but one of the last seven seasons. He'll now join a Rams squad that boasts Pro Bowl veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who agreed to a re-structured contract that kept him in Los Angeles this offseason. Longtime Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is expected to be either cut or traded this offseason. His expected departure should leave Adams to fill a significant role alongside budding star receiver Puka Nacua in this receiving corps, which also includes Jordan Whittington.