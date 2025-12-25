Adams (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Adams sat out last Thursday at Seattle due to a lingering hamstring injury and a new knee issue. One day later, coach Sean McVay told Barshop that Adams was unlikely to be able to suit up Monday, Dec. 29 in Atlanta, and a listing DNP to begin Week 17 prep backs up that sentiment. Ultimately, the Rams may make a ruling on Adams' upcoming availability by the time they post their final injury report of the week Saturday.