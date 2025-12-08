Adams finished with four receptions on six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 45-17 rout of the Cardinals.

Adams suffered his worst fantasy output of the season in Week 14 as the Cardinals keyed in defensively on the touchdown machine. The 32-year-old's scoring streak of six games (featuring 11 touchdowns) finally came to end after QB Matthew Stafford spread the wealth to Los Angeles' other receiving options Sunday. Co-starter Puka Nacua shined with a 7-167-2 receiving line, leaving little work for Adams in the second half of the lopsided blowout. Adams will look to get back to his scoring ways when the Rams host the Lions for a potential offensive showdown in Week 15.