Adams recorded five receptions on 13 targets for 72 yards in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round win over the Panthers.

Adams managed to suit up for the first time since Week 15. While he showed some signs of rust, Adams was targeted heavily as the passing offense flowed through him and Puka Nacua. Adams particularly came alive in the second half, logging three receptions for 58 yards in the final two quarters -- highlighted by a 23-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. He should be more consistent in the divisional round and will almost certainly retain a key role in the offense.