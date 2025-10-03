Adams brought in five of 11 targets for 88 yards in the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Adams edged Puka Nacua by three for the team lead in receiving yards, and he was one target behind his teammate for the top spot in that category as well. Adams' yardage and target tallies were also his best since Week 2 and second highest of the campaign in both cases. Nacua remains the clear alpha option in the Rams' air attack, but Adams' role as the No. 2 receiver is just as clearly delineated heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 12.