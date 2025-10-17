Adams is set to lead the Rams' receiving corps Sunday against the Jaguars, as coach Sean McVay said Friday that Puka Nacua (ankle) will be out, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Nacua's 65 targets are the most in the NFL, so there will be significant additional volume from Matthew Stafford to go around in Nacua's absence. Adams has already seen heavy volume in his first season with the Rams, catching 26 of 55 targets for 396 yards and three touchdowns through six games. Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell could also step into larger roles Sunday in London.