Adams caught four of five targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

Another week, another couple of red-zone TDs for the veteran wideout, who connected with Matthew Stafford for a four-yard score in the first quarter and a seven-yard strike in the second. Adams is up to a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 12 games in his first season with the Rams, the first time he's reached that mark since 2022, and his career high of 18 TDs from 2020 with the Packers is firmly in his sights. Adams will look to extend his current TD streak to six games in Week 14 against the Cardinals.