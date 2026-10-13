Adams brought in five of seven targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Matthew Stafford showered unprecedented attention on Puka Nacua in the form of 24 targets, but Adams still put together a highly useful fantasy performance via his pair of touchdown grabs. Adams went in from four and five yards out in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Adams' catch and receiving yardage totals were all his third highest of the campaign, and the veteran wideout will next take aim at the Cardinals defense in a Week 6 divisional home matchup on Sunday.