Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Adams (hamstring) to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Adams hasn't practiced since aggravating an existing hamstring injury Week 15 against the Lions, missing two games so far. He appears destined to make it three straight absences this weekend based on McVay's comments. If that comes to pass, Puka Nacua, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith (chest, LP on Wednesday), Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington will comprise the Rams' receiving corps.